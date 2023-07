VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a woman from Burr Ferry due to a welfare concern.

The safety and well-being of Missy Marcantel, 44, is trying to be verified, VPSO said.

Authorities searching for Burr Ferry woman due to welfare concern (VPSO)

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Marcantel is told to contact 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.