7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: LCCP Trailblazers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep is coming off of a year that saw they go (5-7) overall which was the least amount of wins the Trailblazers have had since 2017, but the head coach of LCCP Erick Franklin feels like his team has learned from last season and is prepared for a big leap this coming season.

“The guys that had to play last year, that weren’t necessarily ready, but had to play had a very dominant summer and the team has worked hard and went through so much last year like losing a district title, but this offseason has been great man, with the discipline, the hard work they put in and the team leadership man, I think that’s big,” said Coach Franklin. The team that wins district year and year out always has had the best offensive line and I feel like we have the best coming into this season.”

This season is a special one for Franklin as he gets to coach his son through his senior year, and he knows that this year’s senior class is prepared to put together a season that will put the team in contention late in the year.

“Seeing these boys as seniors, that they’ve been around a program from elementary and on if that makes sense to you, just being around the team every Friday night, even coming to the locker room when they’re not supposed to be in there, you know, it’s their turn to lead this team and that’s the joy of being head coach,” said Franklin. “I think this senior group really understands that they’re putting their best foot forward and I know by the time the first game comes they’ll be ready to get out there.”

LCCP is coming into the season with most of their starters back and is set to open up their season at home on September 1. as they will take on Magnolia School of Excellence.

