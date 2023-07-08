26th anniversary of KK’s Corner murders July 6; second killer never caught

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -This week marks the 26th anniversary of the murders of three young people at the convenience store that used to be known as KK’s Corner. The case stays in the public eye, but interest was heightened this year when the only person ever arrested and convicted in the case came close to being released from prison.

July 6th, 1997-- Stacie Reeves, Marty LeBouef and Nicole Guidry were shot to death in the cooler at KK’s corner. Ultimately Thomas Frank Cisco was arrested and convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and jurors agreed he deserved the death penalty. Later an appeal court found Cisco waived a conflict with his defense attorney without fully appreciating the conflict.

His attorney Evelynn Oubre had represented chief investigator Lucky Delouche on a personal matter. Cisco’s conviction was thrown out.

The case was referred to the Louisiana Attorney General’s office who agreed to a plea deal. Cisco would plead to three counts of manslaughter and be sentenced to 90 years.

Former Calcasieu Parish District Attorney at the time was Rick Bryant.

“For executing three people, including a 14 year old girl, he should have had the death penalty and he should have been executed,” said Bryant.

Investigators have always known Cisco could not have committed the murders alone.

“Our eyewitness, Virginia Johnson, saw two men together including Thomas Cisco who she was later able to identify and Cisco later confessed. She saw him and another man late that night together. We also don’t believe any one person could have committed this crime, held three people hostage and then robbed them,” said Bryant.

“Based on the idea that one person could never have controlled all these people who committed this crime by himself, we were thoroughly convinced that there were at least two people involved,” he said.

26 years later and Cisco is the only one ever arrested and debate continues about the identity of the other man involved. Many thought it was the former sheriff’s son, yet: “He was thoroughly investigated by the task force. He had an alibi of being at big lake at a party. Every witness was interviewed. They said, ‘Yes, he was with us.” said Bryant.

Plus, their eyewitness, Virginia Johnson, who walked out of the store as Cisco and at least one other man were walking in:

“Johnson was later hypnotized to help develop a description of the men. “She said the person she saw was about 6′2″, 6′3″. I think Richard McElveen was 5′8″,” said Bryant.

“If he had no alibi and our witness said, ‘That’s him,’ he would have been prosecuted. I would have prosecuted him,” said Bryant.

Bryant thinks he knows who the other person is, though proving it in court is another thing.

“We learned later that Thomas Cisco’s best friend, who lives in New Orleans, looks identical to the composite in my mind. They could be twins. He said he was with his girlfriend the 4th of July weekend. She verified his alibi. It’s ironic to me that his best friend from New Orleans, and that’s where Cisco came from, New Orleans that night and going back, who looks identical to the composite, was not involved. I can’t use his name, obviously, but that’s my opinion that his friend in New Orleans was the one involved with this,” he said.

Bryant admits he’s not optimistic about identifying and charging the second person.

“Unless he confesses, I don’t know how we’ll ever find the second person and I’ll tell you why. The only person who knows for sure is Thomas Cisco. Thomas Cisco has lied. Lie after lie after lie. He has named at least 4 or 5 different people he says were with him at the time, so he has zero credibility,” said Bryant.

“I think it would be an extreme, extreme miracle to find who the second shooter was and I hate that for the family, because I know there was another shooter. But I don’t know how we’re ever going to find that person it without any physical evidence to tie him into the crime,” he said.

Still, the case is open and anyone with information that might help solve it is urged to come forward.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says the KK’s Corner case is considered open and active and any new information received will be investigated. . A spokesperson for the DA’s office says the case, as it pertains to Thomas Cisco, is closed but they monitor any parole matters if they come up.

The spokesperson says if the sheriff’s office continues an investigation into the case as a whole, the DA’s office will review any new findings they submit.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the CPSO at 337-491-3605 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 337-439-2222

KPLC is airing a special on the murders at KK’s corner at 10:30 Sunday night. We’ll show you extended videos including several of the many confessions Cisco gave to detectives as well as trial coverage.

