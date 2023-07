Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The town of Wesh will be flow testing fire hydrants today, July 7, as well as next week.

During this time, the testing may cause some households to experience low water pressure.

Flow testing is done to test and verify the amount of available water in a system.

Next week the testing is expected to continue from July 10 through 14.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.