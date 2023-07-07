Three McNeese Baseball players earn All-Louisiana honors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The morning of July 6. saw three McNeese Cowboys baseball players get selected to the LSWA All-Louisiana Baseball Teams.

Grant Rogers, who made First-Team honors as a pitcher, put together an impressive Junior season as he posted a 12-1 record and a 1.82 ERA. Those stats ushered him to earning consecutive Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year awards and conference First-Team honors.

Rogers now is preparing for the MLB Draft as he is projected to be selected in the early rounds as the event is set to start on July 9th.

Two players were also added to the All-Louisiana Second Team lists as senior shortstop Josh Leslie made the team after a season that saw him bat .313 with eight home runs. The other player to make the team was designated hitter Tre’ Obregon III, as he also put together a solid year at the plate with 67 hits.

Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Baseball Team

First Team

P Paul Skenes LSU Jr. Lake Forest, CA 10-2, 1.89 ERA, 167 K

P Jacob Mayers Nicholls State Fr. Gonzales, LA 9-1, 1.93 ERA, 97 K

P Grant Rogers McNeese State Jr. Groves, TX 12-1, 1.82 ERA, 88 K

P Brandon Mitchell New Orleans Sr. Houston, TX 11-3, 3.65 ERA, 88 K

C Julian Brock Louisiana Jr. Fulshear, TX .318 BA, 62 RBI, 11 HR, 16 2B

1B Keylon Mack Grambling State R-Sr. Gladewater, TX .350 BA, 59 RBI, 16 HR, 47 R

2B Brandon Mooney Loyola (New Orleans) So. Madisonville, LA .411 BA, 35 RBI, 18 2B, 63 R

3B Tommy White LSU So. St. Pete Beach, FL .387 BA, 91 RBI, 20 HR, 22 2B

SS Kyle DeBarge Louisiana So. Kinder, LA .370 BA, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 17 SB

OF Dylan Crews LSU Jr. Longwood, FL .420 BA, 59 RBI, 15 HR, 82 R

OF Ryan Major LSU Shreveport Sr. Chula Vista, CA .472 BA, 58 RBI, 22 2B, 64 R

OF Xane Washington Nicholls State R-Sr. Houma, LA .379 BA, 46 RBI, 17 2B, 50 R

DH Cade Beloso LSU Gr. New Orleans, LA .324 BA, 36 RBI, 11 HR, 34 R

UTL Ethan Bates Louisiana Tech Jr. Hot Springs, AR .270 BA, 38 RBI, 16 HR, 3.02 ERA, 57 K

Second Team

P Cooper Rawls Louisiana Sr. Hallsville, TX 10-1, 3.66 ERA, 50 K

P Connor Benge LSU Eunice Fr. Montgomery, TX 11-1, 2.82 ERA, 86 K

P Ty Floyd LSU Jr. Rockmart, GA 7-0, 4.40 ERA, 83 K

P Bobby Vath LSU Shreveport So. Coram, NY 12-2, 2.93 ERA, 81 K

C Jorge Corona Louisiana Tech Jr. Miami, FL .282 BA, 35 RBI, 9 HR, 55 R

1B Jared Jones LSU Fr. Marietta, GA .299 BA, 45 RBI, 14 HR, 37 R

2B Tyler Bischke New Orleans Jr. Pittsburgh, PA .309 BA, 54 RBI, 12 HR, 16 2B

3B Michael Dattalo Northwestern State Fr. Keller, TX .372 BA, 39 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R

SS Josh Leslie McNeese State Sr. Kenosha, WI .313 BA, 57 RBI, 8 HR, 44 R

OF Tristan Moore New Orleans Jr. St. Thomas, USVI .318 BA, 55 RBI, 19 HR, 61 R

OF Tre’ Morgan LSU Jr. New Orleans, LA .308 BA, 43 RBI, 7 HR, 56 R

OF Teo Banks Tulane So. Odessa, TX .301 BA, 51 RBI, 18 HR, 46 R

OF Heath Hood Louisiana Sr. White Oak, TX .336 BA, 40 RBI, 6 HR, 15 2B

DH Tre’ Obregon III McNeese State Sr. Sallisaw, OK .309 BA, 44 RBI, 5 HR, 35 R

UTL Logan O’Neill Delgado CC Fr. Chalmette, LA .400 BA, 6-2 Record, 4.19 ERA

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Beau Hebert, Louisiana Christian; Parker Primeaux, Centenary

Catcher: Hayden Travinski, LSU

First Base: Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls State

Second Base: Gavin Dugas, LSU

Shortstop: Jordan Ardoin, LSU Alexandria

Designated Hitter: Miguel Useche, New Orleans; Gerado Villarreal, Nicholls State

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.