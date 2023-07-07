Temporary lane closures scheduled due to West Prien Lake Road Widening Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has scheduled temporary lane closures to continue progress on the West Prien Lake Road Widening Project.

Contractors have alerted the City of Lake Charles to the following upcoming closures:

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10, the northbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, between Ihles Road and Sale Road, will experience periodic closures Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The southbound lane in this area will remain open at all times. These periodic closures are to allow for the installation of new drainage lines along the east side of West Prien Lake Road. Weather permitting; these periodic closures are expected to last through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, the north and southbound lanes of West Prien Lake Road, just north of the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. This closure is to allow for the installation of a new drainage line across West Prien Lake Road. Weather permitting; this closure is expected to last through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, the north and southbound lanes of West Prien Lake Road, just south of the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. This closure is to allow for the installation of a new drainage line across Ihles Road. Weather permitting; this closure is expected to last through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

