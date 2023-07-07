SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 6, 2023.
James Phillip Breen, 58, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Curtis James Cart Jr., 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.
Reese Iles Chaumont, 26, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.
Michael Sterling Bartley, 37, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (10 charges).
Isaiah Tayvon Jackson, 23, Lake Charles: Battery.
Kylin Jerez Andrus, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.
Evins Blane Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
Casey Ryan Cormier, 33, Ragley: Violations of protective orders; battery.
Emily Faith Aymond, 33, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Mari Keegen Gaspard, 21, Jennings: Contempt of court; escape; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
