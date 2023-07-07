50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 6, 2023.

James Phillip Breen, 58, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Curtis James Cart Jr., 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Reese Iles Chaumont, 26, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Michael Sterling Bartley, 37, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (10 charges).

Isaiah Tayvon Jackson, 23, Lake Charles: Battery.

Kylin Jerez Andrus, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.

Evins Blane Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.

Casey Ryan Cormier, 33, Ragley: Violations of protective orders; battery.

Emily Faith Aymond, 33, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Mari Keegen Gaspard, 21, Jennings: Contempt of court; escape; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

