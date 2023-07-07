50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car

A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker(CCC)
By Rachael Thomas, Domonique Benn and Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A murder suspect from Shreveport, who is believed to be behind the death of 20-year-old Terry Morris, has been arrested in San Augustine, Texas.

Sheriff Robert Cartwright says around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Morris was murdered in Shreveport. The alleged suspect, Kenavion Marquise Baker, 26, then left Shreveport and fled the city.

A nationwide BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for a black 2021 Toyota Corolla. Later that night, the Shreveport Police Department gathered information that the car was traveling toward Texas. Sabine Parish Deputies began a search and alerted the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department, say officials with SPD.

Authorities pinged Baker’s phone, and a 15-minute car chase began that eventually ended in San Augustine County. That’s when the sheriff says Baker abandoned the car and ran off.

According to officials, police found the car abandoned on private property. Inside the trunk, a body was discovered.

At this time, the man has not been positively identified. Texas authorities will perform an autopsy.

K9s and helicopters from DeSoto Parish were called in for assistance finding Baker.

On Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., Sheriff Cartwright says Baker approached a few men who were working on a house. They called police, who quickly came to arrest him.

A warrant was obtained for Baker, and he is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the incident. He will be extradited back to Louisiana at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

This afternoon will still see scattered showers with temperatures reaching over 90°
First Alert Forecast: Last day of better rain chances, conditions may dry out over the weekend.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2023
Enterprise Boulevard Reconstruction Project Community Meeting
Enterprise Boulevard Reconstruction Project Community Meeting
The plan includes four focus areas.
Calcasieu Parish School Board releases strategic plan
The plan includes four focus areas.
Calcasieu Parish School Board releases strategic plan