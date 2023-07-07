50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisianians seeking to renew a passport should begin the process well before their travel date, officials say

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is currently a backlog of passport applications at the U.S. State Department and Louisiana representatives are urging citizens seeking to renew their passports to begin the process early.

Congressman Mike Johnson says the State Department is receiving 400,000 to 500,000 new applications every week.

“Any constituents in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to my office as early as possible so we can do our best to help you in a timely manner,” Johnson said.

Congressman Clay Higgins says the Lafayette and Lake Charles offices are also reporting high call volumes about passport renewals.

Anyone with questions can call the Lake Charles District Office at 337-656-2833 or the Lafayette District Office at 337-703-6105.

For passport application guidance, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

This afternoon will still see scattered showers with temperatures reaching over 90°
First Alert Forecast: Last day of better rain chances, conditions may dry out over the weekend.
Fire Hydrant (Source: KPLC)
Town of Welsh to flow test hydrants
BeyGOOD Foundation Scholarship QR (via Grambling State University Facebook page)
Beyonce’s charity foundation to award multiple GSU students scholarships
KPLC 7 News First at Four