Louisianians seeking to renew a passport should begin the process well before their travel date, officials say

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is currently a backlog of passport applications at the U.S. State Department and Louisiana representatives are urging citizens seeking to renew their passports to begin the process early.

Congressman Mike Johnson says the State Department is receiving 400,000 to 500,000 new applications every week.

“Any constituents in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to my office as early as possible so we can do our best to help you in a timely manner,” Johnson said.

Congressman Clay Higgins says the Lafayette and Lake Charles offices are also reporting high call volumes about passport renewals.

Anyone with questions can call the Lake Charles District Office at 337-656-2833 or the Lafayette District Office at 337-703-6105.

For passport application guidance, CLICK HERE.

