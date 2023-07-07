50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Are ADHD and Alzheimer’s linked?

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than six and a half million people are living with Alzheimer’s in the United States. More than six million children have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. One is usually diagnosed later in life, and the other is diagnosed earlier. But could the two actually be linked? The answer could help save minds and memories.

Different generations, different diagnoses, but surprisingly similar symptoms.

“There were instances that we, kind of, thought were senior moments and they were happening way too often,” Jim Burnham says about his wife, Jane, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Emma Krabbe, who was diagnosed with ADHD, says, “Like, your brain wants to shut down and it doesn’t want to take in any more information.”

Symptoms of ADHD range from carelessness to a lack of focus and forgetfulness. For Alzheimer’s, it’s poor judgment, a lack of focus, and of course, memory loss. Now, a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh is looking at a possible link between the two.

“We found that, in fact, the people that have a higher genetic probability to have ADHD and also have the pathology of Alzheimer in the brain,” explains Tharick Pascoal, MD, Ph.D., a UPMC psychiatrist.

The study is the first to tie the genetic risk of ADHD to the chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. By calculating each person’s ADHD PRS, or polygenic risk score, and matching it with that patient’s signs of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers were able to show that the higher the PRS score, the greater the chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

Researchers are planning larger, more comprehensive studies, including more research to determine whether interventions to correct ADHD can influence the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in the future.

Contributors to this news report include Marsha Lewis, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

This afternoon will still see scattered showers with temperatures reaching over 90°
First Alert Forecast: Last day of better rain chances, conditions may dry out over the weekend.
Over 6,000 without power in Lake Charles
Over 6,000 without power in Lake Charles
Ainsley’s Angels celebrates 10th Annual Sunset 5K
Ainsley’s Angels celebrates 10th Annual Sunset 5K
SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2023