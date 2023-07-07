First Alert Forecast: Last day of better rain chances, conditions may dry out over the weekend.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday will continue more normal rain chances for one more day, helping to keep the afternoon heat in check. Overnight showers once again have contributed to a cool start across much of Southwest Louisiana, with another good scattering of showers and storms expected again Friday. A few coastal showers lingering from overnight will be around for the morning, with activity for the rest of the area waiting for the afternoon heat to get going. Rain isn’t expected to be quite as widespread as yesterday but you will want to keep an eye on the radar if you have plans outdoors, particularly in the afternoon and early evening hours.

This afternoon will still see scattered showers with temperatures reaching over 90° (KPLC)

Temperatures will stay relatively hot away from places that get cooling showers, with highs expected in the low to mid 90′s. Heat indices will still reach triple digits in places, so remember to stay hydrated.

Drier weather may return by the end of the weekend (KPLC)

By this weekend into next week, upper level high pressure could slowly redevelop to our west. While this is the same type of pattern that kept our conditions hot and very dry the last two weeks, the strength and placement of the high will dictate it’s impacts on SWLA. Rain chances will stay in our forecast through next week for now, but that could drop significantly if the high moves closer to us or forms stronger. That would also mean much warmer temperatures for next week, so keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to monitor.

Saharan dust over the Atlantic Basin (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet for the time being, with no signs of any new development over the next week. Lot’s of Saharan dust is moving across the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to continue over the next week, keeping the basin a little drier.

