FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms around this weekend before a possible drying trend takes place

A few showers and storms are around this afternoon, will likely taper off during the evening.
By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Normal summer weather looks to stick around as we begin the weekend. Though we may not see rain coverage quite as widespread as the past couple days, at least we still will have chances to see some. Saturday should have a similar to start as Friday, with rain developing near the coast by the mid-morning. Activity should begin to spread inland by noon, and likely north of I-10 by the early afternoon. We’ll likely not see a washout, but just be mindful if you plan to spend time outdoors by keeping an eye to the sky and the radar. Of course, be sure to head inside if you hear thunder. Otherwise, highs likely return to the low/mid 90′s. And Sunday should feature a similar pattern, with a nearby disturbance providing a few more storms.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
By next week, upper level high pressure could slowly redevelop to our west. While this is the same type of pattern that kept our conditions hot and very dry the last two weeks, the strength and placement of the high will dictate it’s impacts on SWLA. Rain chances will stay in our forecast through next week for now, but that could drop significantly if the high moves closer to us or forms stronger. That would also mean much warmer temperatures for next week, so keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to monitor.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
The tropics remain quiet for the time being, with no signs of any new development over the next week. Lot’s of Saharan dust is moving across the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to continue over the next week, keeping the basin a little drier.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
- Max Lagano

