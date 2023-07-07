Crews making progress on I-10 Construction Project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Construction crews are making progress on the $75.7 million I-10 Construction Project launched in September of 2022.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation posted a video to YouTube showing concrete being poured on the bridge replacement. To view the video, CLICK HERE.

Once complete, it will widen and replace the existing bridges over Hwy 165 in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes.

