Candidate for Allen Parish superintendent withdrawals name from consideration

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board reconsiders its sole candidate for superintendent next week.

Former candidate Kenney Courville removed his name from consideration yesterday. However, candidate Brad Soileau is still in the running for the position.

The Allen Parish School Board plans to meet for a vote next Monday, July 10.

