Calcasieu Parish School Board releases strategic plan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of planning and feedback, the Calcasieu Parish School Board now has a strategic plan outlining ways officials strive to improve the district.

“It’s a number of issues in which we give specificity to the goals and objectives with initiatives that will assist us in accomplishing the goals and objectives over a period of time,” Superintendent Shannon LaFargue said.

The plan includes four focus areas, including prioritizing student learning, development and achievement and enhancing existing and new resources. That includes a focus on safety.

“We’ve already taken those initiatives with armed guards at every single school at the start of 2023 and 2024,” LaFargue said. “Increased fencing, so we have controlled points of entry. We were very fortunate to get the ‘Stronger Connections’ grant that was provided by the state of Louisiana. $518,000 we will utilize to purchase weapon detectors.”

Another focus area is strengthening teacher experience. According to the plan, the district will work towards creating a better workplace and enhancing educator pay. Boosting collaboration and engagement is the final focus area.

“The parent will say, ‘How was school today?’,” LaFargue said. “‘Oh it was okay.’ So, we want to do a better job of providing that narrative as to, hey, this is the happenings in your child’s school. So, those communication measures will be increased.”

Click here to view the document.

