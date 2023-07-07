50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish School Board releases strategic plan

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of planning and feedback, the Calcasieu Parish School Board now has a strategic plan outlining ways officials strive to improve the district.

“It’s a number of issues in which we give specificity to the goals and objectives with initiatives that will assist us in accomplishing the goals and objectives over a period of time,” Superintendent Shannon LaFargue said.

The plan includes four focus areas, including prioritizing student learning, development and achievement and enhancing existing and new resources. That includes a focus on safety.

“We’ve already taken those initiatives with armed guards at every single school at the start of 2023 and 2024,” LaFargue said. “Increased fencing, so we have controlled points of entry. We were very fortunate to get the ‘Stronger Connections’ grant that was provided by the state of Louisiana. $518,000 we will utilize to purchase weapon detectors.”

Another focus area is strengthening teacher experience. According to the plan, the district will work towards creating a better workplace and enhancing educator pay. Boosting collaboration and engagement is the final focus area.

“The parent will say, ‘How was school today?’,” LaFargue said. “‘Oh it was okay.’ So, we want to do a better job of providing that narrative as to, hey, this is the happenings in your child’s school. So, those communication measures will be increased.”

Click here to view the document.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

The plan includes four focus areas.
Calcasieu Parish School Board releases strategic plan
La. man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend, fleeing from police
La. man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend, fleeing from police
Superior Canal Bridge to open mid-July
Superior Canal Bridge to open mid-July
A suspect fled in the Starks area after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Texas...
DASHCAM VIDEO: Texas high-speed chase suspect still at large after fleeing into Starks area