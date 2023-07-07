50/50 Thursdays
Beyonce’s charity foundation to award multiple GSU students scholarships

BeyGOOD Foundation Scholarship QR (via Grambling State University Facebook page)
BeyGOOD Foundation Scholarship QR (via Grambling State University Facebook page)(Grambling | GSU Facebook)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Famous singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s “BeyGOOD Foundation” announced that the selection process is underway for her Renaissance program, where 10 students from Grambling State will be awarded $10,000 scholarships.

Grambling State University was selected as a Renaissance Scholar school back in March when the foundation visited the school. The deadline for applications is July 14.

The link to the scholarship application can be found here: bit.ly/GramblingScholarship.

