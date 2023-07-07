Beyonce’s charity foundation to award multiple GSU students scholarships

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Famous singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s “BeyGOOD Foundation” announced that the selection process is underway for her Renaissance program, where 10 students from Grambling State will be awarded $10,000 scholarships.

Grambling State University was selected as a Renaissance Scholar school back in March when the foundation visited the school. The deadline for applications is July 14.

The link to the scholarship application can be found here: bit.ly/GramblingScholarship.

