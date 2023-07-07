Ainsley’s Angels celebrates 10th Annual Sunset 5K

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ainsley’s Angels will be celebrating its 10th Annual Sunset 5k this weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center to help children and adults with disabilities.

Ainsley’s Angels was named after Lake Charles native Ainsley Rossiter. Born in the middle of three children in 2003, Ainsley, was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) just before turning four years of age. INAD is an extremely rare terminal illness that has slowly caused global paralysis.

In 2008 she went for her first jog during a local road race and loved it so much that the family realized how therapeutic it could be. While Ainsley would later pass in 2016, Ainsley’s Angels provide those with disabilities and the angels that push them with the experience of running in a 5K.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

You can register until the race sells out.

Registration is $30 and can be done online HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.