7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: DeRidder Dragons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Dragons are coming into the 2023 football season with plenty of positive momentum from this past season as they finished (6-5) overall.

Head Coach of the Dragons Brad Parmley had plenty of young players along his entire line-up last year and he believes that will pay dividends for his team this season with all the experience they feel like they have built up.

“You’re going to have the ebb and the flow and the graduation of older players leaving the program, that’s part of what makes it fun to coach high school football because you got to grow and develop what you got, whatever walks through the doors is what you’re going to coach,” said Coach Parmley. We had some young guys last year and we’re hoping that those guys are going to be in the same spots and bring experience.”

Parmley knows that the season did not end the way that his team wanted as they fell in the first found of the LHSAA Non-Select Division II playoffs 28-7 to St. Martinville, and thinks that his team will grow from that experience as they head deeper into the off-season.

“We’re very excited about this season, we’re going to return around 15 or 16 starters off of last year and they’ve done a good job in the weight room and a lot of the guys stepped up in leadership roles that had to play last year,” said Parmley. “ I think this senior group has a mindset and has a goal in front of them and they’ve done a good job of working towards those goals, I look forward to starting practice in August with pads and kind of finding out who we are.”

The Dragons are set to take the field on September 1. as they are set to take on the South Beauregard at home.

