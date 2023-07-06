50/50 Thursdays
Texas high-speed chase suspect still at large after fleeing into Starks area

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Texas law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect in a stolen truck who is accused of hitting a driver at more than 100 mph and fleeing into Louisiana in a high-speed chase, according to the Vidor Police Department.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll says the incident began around 9:20 p.m. on July 4 when they received a call from a victim. The caller was following a hit-and-run suspect that was driving a white Dually pick-up and had tried to pass them in the emergency lane of I-10 in Rose City, hitting their vehicle at over 100 mph.

Officers were able to intercept the suspect on Hwy 12 and began a pursuit. They say the suspect briefly stopped in the area of Hwy 12 and Evangeline St. But when officers exited their vehicle, the suspect drove off again.

The pursuit continued along Hwy 12 reaching speeds over 100 mph as the driver travelled into the Westbound lane in what officers described as an active attempt to cause an accident with on-coming traffic.

The pursuit crossed state lines into Louisiana along Hwy 12 with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

The suspect eventually sped into a private hunting lease road around Hwy 109 in Starks where the suspect jumped from the vehicle and ran into the heavily wooded area where officers were unable to find them.

According to the Vidor Police Department, the suspect is still at large.

The vehicle that the suspect used was later reported stolen on July 5, from a business in Orange, TX.

