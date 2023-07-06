SWLA Arrest Report - July 5, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 5, 2023.

Elijah Frank Henry, 24, Lake Charles: Use of motor vehicles with the intent to harm; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer.

Ernest Paul Shaw, 24, Lake Charles: In park after hours; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; violation of a firearm-free zone; possession of alcoholic beverages.

Bobbi Jo White, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gregory Lloyd Caillouet, 56, Nederland, TX: Failure to signal while turning; instate detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Dalton Kade Perkins, 18, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $25,000; burglary; instate detainer.

Oliver Armani Mitchell, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm; resisting an officer.

Jade Natasha Bryant, 23, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Dre Collin Gregory, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm.

William Bradford Matthews, 39, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.

Loni Idell Courville, 34, Iowa: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norlan Anthony Slaughter, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Lynette Denise Jacko, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

James Edwin Cassell, 74, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm (2 charges); aggravated assault.

Darien Deshawn Trahan, 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (3 charges); contempt of court; failure to signal while turning.

Dustin Dustin Landry, 34, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Ricky Lynn Franklin Jr., 31, Ragley: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; contempt of court.

Nicholas James Cramer, 22, Sulphur: Battery of a pregnant victim; dating partner abuse.

Lindale Johnson Lockhart, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.

Chase Augustin Paul Dugas, 39, Sulphur: Telephone harassment.

Kimon Breon Sallier, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Keith Joseph Meche, 63, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

