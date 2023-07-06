Superior Canal Bridge to open mid-July

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - DOTD has announced that contractors have begun work on the emergency repairs to the Superior Canal Bridge as of July 5.

The bridge is now expected to reopen to vehicle traffic by mid-July depending on weather conditions.

The emergency repairs were announced and the bridge closed after a field inspection that determined structural repairs were needed.

Detour routes include:

Drivers heading east along LA 82 (Cameron to Pecan Island), take LA 27 N (Holmwood) to LA 14 E (Kaplan), then LA 35 S (Forked Island), then LA 82 S to Pecan Island.

Drivers heading west along LA 82 (Pecan Island to Cameron), take LA 82 N (Forked Island) to LA 35 N (Kaplan), then LA 14 W (Holmwood), then LA 27 S to Cameron.

