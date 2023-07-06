Stray bullet nearly kills New Orleans driver on Pontchartrain Expressway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the sun rose Thursday (July 6) morning, before the typical rush of cars along the Pontchartrain Expressway, one driver told FOX 8 that her life was at risk after someone shot into her car.

The woman did not want to be identified but says didn’t think her daily commute to work might have been her last.

“I heard a gunshot. I’m from Texas. We know what gunshots sound like,” the woman said.

The New Orleans Police Department says they received a call at 5:51 a.m. of a loud boom in the area near Tchoupitoulas and Camp Streets. That’s around the time when the victim says a bullet went through the driver’s side window while she was driving toward the Westbank, within inches of her head.

The driver says she didn’t know why she was shot at or which direction the bullet came from. Her first instinct was to pull over in the gore near the St. Charles Ave. exit. But with traffic increasing for the morning rush, she moved her car over to the shoulder, called 911 again, and waited for any type of help.

“I checked to make sure I was ok. I hadn’t been hit. I was hysterical,” she said.

The NOPD says a unit was sent to the area of the shooting seven minutes after the call but could not find the driver waiting on the side of the highway. Because the NOPD says the driver did not leave any contact information, the officer could not reach out and the call was listed as “gone on arrival.”

The driver, concerned about getting hit by traffic or getting shot again, rushed home to Mid-City to wait.

“I’m still waiting on officers now two and a half hours later,” she said.

The victim says a lack of response is commonplace for her after the multiple crimes she’s gone through with her Kia Forte throughout the year and a half she’s lived in New Orleans.

“I had my car broken into twice. I’ve had to replace two windows and recently I had my car stolen,” she said. “I never had an officer respond to my calls for help.”

She says she is heartbroken that after getting a new Kia just three weeks ago, she now has another smashed window to deal with after the shooting. She hopes other drivers are cautious and city leaders do something about the violence.

“I want everyone to be careful driving down the road and I hope a councilman hears this and tries to do something about it,” she said.

