St. Tammany road explodes from heat

St. Tammany Parish road buckles from sweltering heat
(St. Tammany Parish Government Facebook Page)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A road in St. Tammany “exploded” from the sweltering southern heat, according to St. Tammany Parish’s Facebook page.

Public Works crews found sections of Holiday Square Boulevard in Convington in pieces, the parish said.

They also said crews put down a temporary fix until the permanent replacement is scheduled.

St. Tammany Parish road buckles form sweltering heat
(St. Tammany Parish Facebook Page)

