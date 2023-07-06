50/50 Thursdays
Shooting in Jennings leaves one injured

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another shooting occurred in Jennings this afternoon around 4:30 p.m. that left one injured, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

Police said they are reviewing footage and interviewing all possible witnesses from around the 700-800 block of South Main Street where the shooting is believed to have happened.

One person was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital.

Jennings authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available.

