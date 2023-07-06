Oakdale woman sentenced for collecting late brother’s Social Security checks for 7 years

Alexandria, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale woman was sentenced to federal prison today for collecting and using her brother’s Social Security income for seven years after he died.

Bobbie J. Blake Hampton, 62, was sentenced to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to theft of government money. She must also pay $65,259 in restitution.

Hampton’s brother died in September 2013, and his Social Security income was still being paid to his account for several years. Hampton converted that money for her own personal use through November 2020, said spokesperson Vicki Chance with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

She also converted a $1,200 COVID relief check to her brother’s account for her own use, Chance said.

Hampton used the money at businesses in the Alexandria area, knowing it did not belong to her, Chance said.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney LaDonte A. Murphy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.