50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oakdale woman sentenced for collecting late brother’s Social Security checks for 7 years

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alexandria, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale woman was sentenced to federal prison today for collecting and using her brother’s Social Security income for seven years after he died.

Bobbie J. Blake Hampton, 62, was sentenced to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to theft of government money. She must also pay $65,259 in restitution.

Hampton’s brother died in September 2013, and his Social Security income was still being paid to his account for several years. Hampton converted that money for her own personal use through November 2020, said spokesperson Vicki Chance with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

She also converted a $1,200 COVID relief check to her brother’s account for her own use, Chance said.

Hampton used the money at businesses in the Alexandria area, knowing it did not belong to her, Chance said.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney LaDonte A. Murphy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day with near-normal rain chances; drier weather may soon return
Oakdale woman sentenced for theft of federal government funds
A suspect fled in the Starks area after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Texas...
Texas high-speed chase suspect still at large after fleeing into Starks area
Shooting in Jennings leaves one injured