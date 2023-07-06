La. mental health providers call for increased Medicaid reimbursement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Recently there has been tremendous criticism of the availability of mental health services in the U.S. The problem is worse in Louisiana than in many states when it comes to those with lower income due to the state’s funding.

Bruce Plauche is the father of quintuplets who needed Medicaid when they were infants. They received it and are now 10 years old and healthy.

Plauche understands how important health services are. But as a licensed professional counselor, he says Louisiana’s Medicaid reimbursement to providers is so low, not all who need mental health counseling can get it.

“We’re just wanting to have competitive rates so we can keep therapists in this area and keep therapists working with Medicaid recipients in Louisiana as opposed to leaving to go to Texas, Arkansas, even Mississippi has higher rates, or just uses commercial insurance or self-pay,” said Plauche.

Plauche said because Medicaid reimbursement is so low, some therapists can no longer afford to accept Medicaid clients.

“Every time I get a good referral source of a new therapist that moves into town and is taking Medicaid, they get filled up within weeks and we have nobody we can refer to,” he said.

Nurse practitioner Cecilia Duplechan said people on Medicaid shouldn’t have to do without services due to money.

“So often it can revert to mood destabilization after something they have tried to attain for so long, and it just really puts them in a bad way,” she said.

But it’s not just the money. Plauche said Medicaid is a huge hassle, subjecting providers to numerous audits and red tape. For example, he explained what can happen if a client is determined not to have qualified.

“They will retroactively disenroll them from Medicaid, and then they will recoup all the payments from anybody that worked with them. That made me have to pay back thousands of dollars,” said Plauche.

He said professionals and the State Health Department asked the legislature to increase reimbursement during the 2023 session, but lawmakers did not.

“We were largely ignored and nothing, no rates were added in. So, we are hoping that we can try to get it in the next legislative session. But with how things went this legislative session, we don’t think without a big pushback from the community that that’s going to happen,” he said.

