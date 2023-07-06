McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Camp deadline

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It may still be summer, but there’s an important deadline tomorrow for incoming freshmen at McNeese. Jacqueline Clark joined us this morning to talk about Cowboy Camp and why it’s so important for students starting their college careers.

The McNeese State University Cowboy Camp is freshman orientation and runs from July 12 through 13. However, July 7 is the last day to register for orientation.

It is a required course for freshman students and features all kinds of group activities that will help you familiarize yourself with the campus.

Students will receive important university information, enjoy free time in the Rec Complex, Quad, and New Ranch and participate in several fun events, like an evening foam dance party. Students will also be introduced to McNeese traditions and learn all about campus life, student organizations, and much more.

A parent orientation will also be offered during these dates to provide parents with important information about programs and resources and to answer any questions.

You can register for Cowboy Camp online HERE.

