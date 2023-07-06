50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LDWF: 12 boaters arrested for DWI during Operation Dry Water Weekend

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a new release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 1 to July 3.

On July 1, agents arrested:

Johnny W Calton V, 29, Grayson, on the Ouachita River in Caldwell Parish.

Cody Overland, 28, of Independence, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

Brett D. Fitch, 38, of Cecilia, on the Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish.

On July 2, agents arrested:

Eric Holley, 40, of Minden, on Lake Claiborne in Claiborne Parish.

Justin Kelley, 28, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish.

Robert W. Leblanc, 37, of Ragley, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish.

Brad Monistere, 52, of Ponchatoula, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

David Barrilleaux, 35, of Metairie, on Lake Pontchartrain in Jefferson Parish.

Blaize M. Weatherford, 28, of Erwinville, on the False River in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Robbie LaFosse, 49, of Lake Charles, in the Calcasieu River Ship Channel in Calcasieu Parish.

On July 3, agents arrested:

Dwayne Giroir, 27, of Pierre Part, in Bayou Magazille in St. Martin Parish.

Brian Frederick, 62, of Carencro, on the Intracoastal Waterway in Vermilion Parish.

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Couple rescued with makeshift raft after boat gets stuck in mud in Vermilion Parish
Couple rescued with makeshift raft after boat gets stuck in mud in Vermilion Parish
Scattered showers and storms across the area will help keep temperatures cooler this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Cooling scattered showers and storms continue for the next several days
(Source: Louisiana DOTD)
Superior Canal Bridge to open mid-July
Pontchartrain Expressway Shooting
Stray bullet nearly kills New Orleans driver on Pontchartrain Expressway
Texas high-speed chase suspect still at large after fleeing into Starks area
Texas high-speed chase suspect still at large after fleeing into Starks area