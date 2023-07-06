La. man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend, fleeing from police

Sabine Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Zwolle man was arrested on Monday, July 3, for allegedly chasing his ex-girlfriend in her SUV and opening fire on her vehicle, and then leading deputies on a high-speed chase, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. on Monday from a woman who said she was being chased in her SUV by her estranged boyfriend, Waylon Maurice Sepulvado, 43, of Zwolle, LA, in his Acura.

The Zwolle man was arrested after shooting at his ex-girlfriend's vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase. (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

The woman said Sepulvado tried to block her in, forced her off the road, pointed a gun at her, and shot at her vehicle multiple times while traveling on North Toledo Park Road. Her vehicle was damaged, but she was able to escape Sepulvado uninjured.

Deputies said they were able to catch up to Sepulvado on LA Highway 3229, and he continued the chase to LA Highway 191, then south to Carters Ferry Road. Sepulvado was driving at a high speed and forcing other drivers off the road.

Tactical Narcotics Team Agents stopped Sepulvado’s car on Carters Ferry Road, where he ran into the woods carrying his gun. He was caught by police in the woods and taken in custody.

Sepulvado had suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking device on him when he was arrested, and authorities also located his loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the woods near him.

Sepulvado was arrested in 2017 for battering this same woman, and there was an active protective order against him from her.

He was booked in the Sabine Parish Detention Center for three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, violation of a protective order, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, aggravated obstructing highways of commerce, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of Schedule II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.

At this time no bond has been set.

Sepulvado had a court appearance this morning, July 6.

