FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day with near-normal rain chances; drier weather may soon return...

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have one more day with near-normal rain chances and some relief from the afternoon and evening heat.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

We will likely see a good scattering of showers and storms across SWLA Friday, most likely in the afternoon and early evening hours. It won’t rain all day, but if you are going to be outdoors plan to keep an eye on the sky and as always you can track the rain using our First Alert Weather app.

Temperatures will remain warm away from any cooling showers with highs reaching the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees in the heart of the afternoon.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

There are signs of upper level high pressure redeveloping west of us by this weekend into next week. This is the same pattern we were in over the last 2 weeks that kept us hot and dry. The strength and placement of that high will dictate impacts on SWLA; for now, I am leaving rain chances at 30% through next week. But if the high is stronger or closer to us we may see little to no rain, so continue to monitor our forecast for updates on that.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics are quiet with no signs of any development over the next week. There is currently lots of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean and that will remain in place into next week, this is the main reason no activity is expected to develop.

