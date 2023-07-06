First Alert Forecast: Cooling scattered showers and storms continue for the next several days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Showers and storms will stay in our forecast as we approach the weekend, bringing some cooling effects to our summer heat.

Thursday is still expected to have an increased chance of rain across Southwest Louisiana on several models, carrying over from thunderstorms and showers present across much of the area Wednesday night. We will likely see some rain near the coast around sunrise, with showers and storms becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Some systems could be efficient rain producers, with the potential to drop almost 2″ of rain in places. Many areas could certainly use the rain still, but slightly damp conditions on the ground from the last few days means we could see a few flash flood warnings, so stay connected for updates. You can always track the rain and alerts by using our First Alert Weather app.

Cooling showers will keep afternoon highs in the 80′s for some places while temperatures away from any rain will remain warm, with highs expected to reach the low to mid 90′s. Heat indices could still reach 100° or warmer in the middle of the afternoon, so remember stay hydrated.

Scattered showers and storms across the area will help keep temperatures cooler this afternoon (KPLC)

By this weekend into next week, upper level high pressure could slowly redevelop to our west. While this is the same type of pattern that kept our conditions hot and very dry the last two weeks, the strength and placement of the high will dictate it’s impacts on SWLA. Rain chances will stay in our forecast through next week for now, but that could change if the high moves closer to us or forms stronger.

High pressure could build back into our region by next week (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet for the time being, with no signs of any new development over the next week. This is partially due to a fresh plume of Saharan Dust keeping the Atlantic slightly drier.

