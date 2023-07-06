50/50 Thursdays
Couple rescued with makeshift raft after boat gets stuck in mud in Vermilion Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Vermilion Parish, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents rescued a couple after their boat got stuck in Vermilion Parish Monday.

The couple was fishing in a boat in the southwest pass when the tide went out, and their boat got stuck in the mud, according to LDWF. They could not get it unstuck, so they called for help around 5:30 p.m.

The wife also needed immediate attention for a medical issue, according to LDWF.

When agents arrived, they could not get their boat close enough, so they made a raft out of personal flotation devices to keep the woman out of the mud, which was mixed with oyster shells, according to LDWF. Agents were able to pull the woman, followed by her husband, into one of their boats.

Senior Agent Joshua Segrest makes his way through the mud to get to the stranded boaters.
Senior Agent Joshua Segrest makes his way through the mud to get to the stranded boaters.(LDWF)

Agents brought the couple to the Intracoastal City boat dock, where they were treated by Acadian Ambulance staff and released.

