7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — London police say seven children and two adults were injured Thursday when a car crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in Wimbledon, in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as a terror related.

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover, stopped at the scene, police added. There have been no arrests.

“There are a number of people who are critically injured as I understand it and given the scale of the response from emergency services,” said Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s representative in Parliament. “This is a very serious incident.”

The incident occurred about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament. Unlike the grand slam event, the school is located in a fairly remote area surrounded by local parks, horse trails and golf courses.

Police have extended a large cordon around the school and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

