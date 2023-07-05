50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of BelVita breakfast sandwiches.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of BelVita breakfast sandwiches are under voluntary recall because they may contain undeclared peanut that can cause an allergic reaction.

Mondelez Global LLC announced the recall Monday after discovering the “potential presence of peanut protein residue” resulting from cross-contact on the manufacturing line.

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of the breakfast sandwich. They were sold nationwide.

Mondelez said there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to the products. Those who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts should not consume them.

Any of the products under recall should be thrown away.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash

Latest News

Jennifer and Tim Kohl poses for a photo in their front yard with the American flag and a thin...
Conservatives go to red states and liberals go to blue as the country grows more polarized
FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden hosts Swedish prime minister at White House in show of support for NATO bid
Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Virginia home by herself. She says...
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting on Pearl Ave.
Scattered showers and a few storms are expected this afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms continue Wednesday with rain coverage increasing Thursday