SWLA Arrest Report - July 4, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 4, 2023.
Michael Joseph Guillory, 40, Lake Charles: Speeding; domestic abuse.
Jason Wendell Booth, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Ryan Michael Willis, 28, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
Kegan Bayne Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Anthony Charles Goodwill Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jonathon Jacob Hastings, 30, Westlake: Trespassing; unlawful use of 911.
Clarence Bell, 66, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Michael Rene Mars, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Nichola Rachael Golden, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jermaine Reed Richard, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.
