SWLA Arrest Report - July 4, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 4, 2023.

Michael Joseph Guillory, 40, Lake Charles: Speeding; domestic abuse.

Jason Wendell Booth, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ryan Michael Willis, 28, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Kegan Bayne Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Anthony Charles Goodwill Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jonathon Jacob Hastings, 30, Westlake: Trespassing; unlawful use of 911.

Clarence Bell, 66, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael Rene Mars, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Nichola Rachael Golden, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jermaine Reed Richard, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kurt Robinson, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.

