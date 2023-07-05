Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office warned the public again to be wary of phone call scams from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said victims have reported receiving a call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to failure to report for a jury summons. The caller, who uses the name of a current or former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, tells the victim they need to pay a fee or someone from CPSO will be at their home to arrest them.

Mancuso said law enforcement may call to inform people they have a warrant for their arrest, but under no circumstances will an officer ask for money or some form of payment over the phone. Furthermore, residents should know that a valid arrest warrant will be served in person by law enforcement the majority of the time.

