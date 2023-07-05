50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office warned the public again to be wary of phone call scams from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said victims have reported receiving a call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to failure to report for a jury summons. The caller, who uses the name of a current or former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, tells the victim they need to pay a fee or someone from CPSO will be at their home to arrest them.

Mancuso said law enforcement may call to inform people they have a warrant for their arrest, but under no circumstances will an officer ask for money or some form of payment over the phone. Furthermore, residents should know that a valid arrest warrant will be served in person by law enforcement the majority of the time.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash

Latest News

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
4 dead, at least 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
Burn ban file graphic.
Burn ban issued for Vernon Parish
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: What is a non-compete clause and can it stop me from working as an independent contractor?
Scattered showers and a few storms are expected this afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms continue Wednesday with rain coverage increasing Thursday