One dead in overnight Jennings homicide on McKinley St.

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Jennings and the Jennings Police Department says the suspect may be responsible for other recent shootings in the city.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers responded to the call at the Cyrus Homes on McKinley St. around 12:45 a.m. this morning, July 5.

A person of interest is currently in custody but their identity has not been released.

Chief Semmes says he wants to assure the community that authorities are working around the clock to investigate these shootings.

