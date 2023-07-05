LEGAL CORNER: What is a non-compete clause and can it stop me from working as an independent contractor?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: After working for a company for about eight years, I left to start my own company as an independent contractor. My former employer called me and said that I am in violation of a non-compete clause in the employment contract I signed when working for him and he will file a cease-and-desist order. What is a non-compete clause? Can he really stop me from working as an independent contractor?

ANSWER: An employee may agree with his employer to refrain from carrying on or engaging in a business similar to that of the employer and/or from soliciting customers of the employer within a specified parish or parishes, municipality or municipalities, or parts thereof, so long as the employer carries on a like business therein, not to exceed a period of two years from termination of employment.

Louisiana’s Supreme Court has historically disfavored these types of agreements. You should first request a copy and confirm that the non-compete clause is written in the contract that you signed. In other cases I have represented, the clause was not written in the contract. If it is, then yes, the former employer can file the cease-and-desist order. However, it will only apply to work similar to the previous employer and within a particular city or parish. (La. RS 23:921 (C))

QUESTION: My family believes that our brother was given too much or the wrong medication during surgery. He was walking before the surgery, but now he’s in a wheelchair, paralyzed. We have requested his medical records but have not had any success in receiving them. What should we do?

ANSWER: Each healthcare provider shall furnish each patient, upon request of the patient, a copy of any information related in any way to the patient which the healthcare provider has transmitted. If a copy of the record is not provided within a reasonable period of time, not to exceed 15 days following the receipt of the request and written authorization (by the patient), and production of the record is obtained through a court order, then the health care provider shall be liable for reasonable attorney fees and expenses incurred in obtaining the court order. Such sanctions shall not be imposed unless the person requesting the copy of the record has, by certified mail, notified the health care provider of his failure to comply with the original request, by referring to the sanctions available, and the health care provider fails to furnish the requested copies within five days from receipt of such notice.

A healthcare provider may deny access to a record if the healthcare provider reasonably concludes that knowledge of the information contained in the record would be injurious to the health or welfare of the patient or could reasonably be expected to endanger the life or safety of any other person. (RS 40:1165.1 A(1),C,D).

Also, there are laws which govern how much you can be charged for copying the records. So be certain to consult with an attorney on this matter.

