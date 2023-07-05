Lake Charles holds 31st Red, White, Blue and You celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles held its 31st annual Red, White, Blue & You Celebration tonight. The celebration included a patriotic concert at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Pavilion with concessions, face painting and a jaw-dropping fireworks display over the lake.

The civic center was filled with patriotic sounds from Lake Charles Community Band’s 25-piece “Bayou Big Band,” and later Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush took the stage.

Of course, the fireworks extravaganza was the highlight of the night.

“I think this is an event that’s unique to the entire state of Louisiana because we shoot our fireworks off of Lake Charles itself,” said Amanda Donaldson, City of Lake Charles Director of Cultural Affairs.

“Celebrates our independence and lets us come together as a community,” said Terry David.

“Lake Charles has a really nice Fourth of July celebration,” said Christie David. “It’s more of a day event than just, a lot of towns do just fireworks and things like that, but there’s a big concert. It’s something I look forward to every year.”

