First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms continue Wednesday with rain coverage increasing Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southerly winds continue to bring warm air and moisture over southwest Louisiana, letting our summertime pattern continue with similar conditions to Tuesday. Wednesday will see more early showers and storms moving in from the Gulf, with activity spreading north of I-10 later in the day. A washout is not expected today, but once again you’ll want to keep an eye on your radar if you have outdoor plans as pop-up cells could produce some locally heavy rainfall. Overall, expect somewhat better rain coverage than yesterday, with activity calming down by sunset. You can always track activity with the radar on our weather app as well.

All the extra clouds and shower activity will help keep the afternoon heat in check, with temperatures expected to stay in the low 90′s. Heat indices could still reach triple digits in places that don’t receive rain, so remember to stay hydrated.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected this afternoon. (KPLC)

The best storm chances and rain coverage this week is shaping up to be Thursday. An upper level disturbance will be making it’s way over the area from the northwest, helping to kick up extra activity in the afternoon combined with the daytime heating and abundant moisture. A few slow moving storms are possible with efficient warm rain, meaning locally heavy rainfall and a marginal risk for minor flooding is possible. Still, a washout isn’t guaranteed but be ready to head inside as thunderstorms could be more widespread. Rain chances could stay elevated for Friday as the disturbance moves away, but the weekend will likely still see scattered afternoon activity. Continued daily showers will help keep the heat down, with daily high temperatures closer to their seasonal normal in the low 90′s. Nights will still be on the hot and muggy side, with lows in the mid to upper 70′s.

Thursday will likely be the wettest day this week, with scattered activity lasting into the weekend. (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet for now, with no signs of tropical development in the next week.

