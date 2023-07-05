FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms remain likely for a few more days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms will continue in the forecast over the coming days, so at least there will be some relief from the heat!

Some computer models are showing an increased chance of rain Thursday across Southwest Louisiana, and hopefully that occurs as I’m sure we can all agree that we need the rain! We could see some rain near sunrise especially near the coast and then showers and storms will likely become more widespread by the afternoon hours. As always you can track the rain using our First Alert Weather app.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will remain warm away from any cooling showers with highs reaching the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees in the heart of the afternoon.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

There are signs of upper level high pressure redeveloping west of us by this weekend into next week. This is the same pattern we were in over the last 2 weeks that kept us hot and dry. The strength and placement of that high will dictate impacts on SWLA; for now, I am leaving rain chances at 30% through next week. But if the high is stronger or closer to us we may see little to no rain, so continue to monitor our forecast for updates on that.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet with no signs of any development over the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.