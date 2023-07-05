Eunice man sentenced 37 months for Social Security theft

Eunice, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man was sentenced to over three years in prison for cashing in his aunt’s social security checks for years after her death.

Scotty Paul Fournerat, 50, was sentenced by a United States District Judge to 37 months, followed by a three-year terms of supervised released, and ordered to pay restitution to the Social Security Administration (SSA) in the amount of $49,792, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

The SSA reported that Fournerat’s aunt, a Title XVI Supplemental Security Income Disability program participant, failed to appear for a redetermination hearing in October 2017, which subsequently led to her payments being suspended.

Through their investigation, the SSA discovered that his aunt, who is only named “M.V.” in the press release from the Attorney’s Office, had died on January 2, 2012, and they were never made aware of her death.

SSA also determined that two days following M.V.’s death, an unidentified individual changed the bank account associated with her account so that they payments would route to Comerica Bank and could be accessed by debit card.

Fournerat admitted to using the debit cards to access those funds for his own personal use by making purchases and ATM withdrawals at various locations in St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes. He admitted that he knew the funds were for the sole use of his aunt while she was alive, but he willingly used the funds for his own benefit.

Fournerat pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of government money on March 22, 2023.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker.

