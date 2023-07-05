Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescue boaters

Galveston, TX (KPLC) - The Coast Guard and a few good Samaritans rescued five adults who were injured in a boat collision near Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston responded to a call at 9:41 p.m. from the captain of the towing vessel Richard Tolar that an 18-foot pleasure craft had collided with a barge and capsized east of the Galveston Causeway. All five boaters were in the water, had sustained injuries, and were not wearing life jackets.

While a 29-foot response boat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter were en route to the boaters, a nearby towing vessel pulled all five people from the water.

Once the helicopter crew arrived, two of the boaters, one who had sustained a head injury and one with a broken leg, were transported to a hospital in Galveston.

The boat crew arrived and brought the remaining three adults, all of whom had sustained minor injuries, to Station Galveston, where emergency services personnel assessed and transported them to UTMB Galveston.

All survivors are currently in reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by Coast Guard marine Safety Unit Texas City personnel.

“We commend the crew of the Chip Stiebing for launching into action and helping people in need,” said Cmdr. Michael Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Their quick response expedited the overall rescue and helped us connect these boaters with higher medical care.”

