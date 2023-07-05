7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Jennings Bulldogs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2023 is the beginning of a new chapter for Jennings High School football, as they enter the season with a new head coach for the first time in over 30 years following Rusty Phelps’ retirement following the 2022 season. Following Phelps’ retirement, the Bulldogs went out and hired former Kinder head coach, Bret Fuselier to lead Jennings into the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s a job that Fuselier is excited for, but it’s also one that comes with expectations he says.

“Number one; this is a tough district, week in and week out you’re going to play good competition, so that does make it tough,” said Fuselier. “But you know going into the playoffs when you come out of this district, you’re going to be ready, you’re going to be battle-tested. When you get to the playoffs, you’re expected to win, and that’s one of the things that I like about this program. Much like the program I was coming from, these kids are ready to win, and they’re ready to take that next step, so that’s what makes this exciting.”

The 2022 regular season was rather disappointing for the Bulldogs as they finished with a 3-7 record overall, but their record of 3-3 against district opponents allowed Jennings to slip into the State Playoffs, and in the playoffs, they proved they belonged. Jennings went on the road and upset the Plaquemine Green Devils, as they won their first-round matchup 28-25 advancing to the second round, where they unfortunately fell to the Leesville Wampus Cats, their second loss of the season to Leesville.

However, entering 2023, Fuselier believes the Bulldogs can build off of their playoff win over Plaquemine, and hopefully take strides in the right direction so they can fight for district titles and more.

“Throughout the year last year, they were competitive in every game, even though they only ended up with four wins, they were competitive. Going on the road in the first round and beating a good Plaquemine team, and then playing Leesville tough in the first round of the playoffs. On defense you have a lot of those guys back, there’s like seven starters that are going to be back, offensively we’re going to have some work to do, we have like three starters on offense back, but we’re looking forward to the season.”

Fuselier’s first game as head coach of the Jennings Bulldogs will be against the same Leesville Wampus Cats team that ended their season just several months before. They will host the Wampus Cats on Friday, September 1st at Jerry Simmons Stadium.

