7-In-Seven Countdown - Top-SWLA Surprise Teams of 2023: Barbe Buccaneers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the 2022 Barbe Buccaneers, their overall record of 5-5, and district record of 3-5 don’t tell the full story. Barbe fought until the last down, and until the clock struck zero week in and week out, and entering 2023, Head Coach Dennis ‘Skeet’ Owens says if they can win close games, 2023 could be a completely different year.

“The main thing in the past two years really is winning close games. We were 5-5, we lost in double overtime to Sam (Houston), last play to Sulphur, and lost in the last minute to Acadiana, so three games right there that we could’ve easily won, so that’s 8-2 now, and now you have a whole different season. So, finishing games, making the plays when we need to make them, all of those things contribute to changing what your outcomes are.”

Coach Owens is entering his first season as head coach, after spending his past several years as an assistant coach with the Buccaneers, and despite the past two years being somewhat disappointing for Barbe, Owens’ expectations for the 2023 season are still high.

“We should have a fight for the district title, at least be considered in the hunt, once again you have to win the games, the close ones, and here lately, the last two years we’ve had 10 close ones, and I think we’ve won one. So of those 10 games, we’ve won one out of the 10, so if we can just flip that script, and win the close ones, then I think the record and everything else will take care of itself.”

Owens likes what he has seen out of his team so far in the offseason, but knows they have work to be done to replace players who departed following the 2022 season, before they begin the 2023 season on the road against LaGrange on Friday, September 1st.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.