SWLA Arrest Report - July 3, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 3, 2023.
Michael Jerome Bruce, 55, DeQuincy: Burglary; resisting an officer.
Joseph Zachary, 40, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.
Jason Paul Manuel, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Dedrick Donte Jarmal Goins, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.