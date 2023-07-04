50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 3, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 3, 2023.

Michael Jerome Bruce, 55, DeQuincy: Burglary; resisting an officer.

Joseph Zachary, 40, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Jason Paul Manuel, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Dedrick Donte Jarmal Goins, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing.

