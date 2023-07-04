Sulphur High School marching band to march in national Independence Day parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur High School Marching Band is one of two Louisiana marching bands that will be performing in the Capital’s nationally televised Independence Day parade.

Congratulations to all of the students that will be performing today at 10:45 a.m. CST.

We will provide a live stream of the event via the Parade’s Youtube page once the parade begins.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.