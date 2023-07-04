Lake Area Adventures hosts tug-of-war competition

50/50 Thursdays
By Joel Bruce
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One of the many activities people are taking part in this Independence Day is tug of war.

Lake Area Adventures hosted a tug-of-war competition on North Beach in Lake Charles.

The group of people in the competition were divided into two teams: Team Lake Charles versus Team Sunset.

Team Lake Charles was undefeated winning three matches to none.

”We came out to play, we talked to him down there earlier and we say we was going to come play and the competition was pretty good but we made it,” Team Lake Charles member Wendell Moten said.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Lake Area Adventures is also renting kayaks to anyone who wants to watch fireworks on the water tonight.

