FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return Wednesday with more widespread coverage by Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After managing to get a decent scattering of showers and storms earlier Tuesday, activity has begun to wind down during the afternoon. An additional couple showers or storms are possible before the sun sets, but likely would dwindle afterwards. So fireworks displays tonight still appear to be mostly dry, though it will be muggy with some lingering clouds around.

Another scattering of showers and storms is ahead Wednesday. (KPLC)

This typical summer pattern will continue into our Wednesday as well. More southerly winds will continue to import moisture into SWLA, resulting in a similar day ahead. We first will likely see some showers and storms moving in from the Gulf across the southern parishes by the mid to late morning. Then activity will likely spread north of I-10 by the early and mid afternoon. We’re still not expecting a washout but do pay attention to the sky if outdoors Wednesday. As always, you can track activity with the radar on our weather app. Then by sunset, showers and storms likely will begin to dwindle.

A disturbance is set to arrive late Thursday, helping to elevate rain chances further. (KPLC)

Thursday may provide an even greater coverage of showers and storms. The reason for this will be the approach of an upper-level disturbance in combination to high amounts of available moisture. While it still may not be a washout, you’ll want to continue to keep an eye on the sky and radar and be ready to head indoors when you hear thunder. That disturbance may be close enough Friday to keep rain chances elevated before beginning to depart Saturday. But even during the weekend we’ll still likely see some scattered afternoon storms.

The Atlantic still remains in a quiet pattern during this time, with no tropical development expected in the next week.

- Max Lagano

