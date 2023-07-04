First Alert Forecast: Fourth of July outlook, summertime showers and a few afternoon storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Typical summertime weather will be in place for our Fourth of July. Tuesday will be seeing similar conditions to Monday, with temperatures warming quickly under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers could start up as soon as daybreak as they move in from the Gulf of Mexico inland. Scattered activity will move steadily inward during the day with daytime heating, with the chance for storms peaking in the afternoon.

A few pop-up storms Tuesday afternoon will clear in time for evening fireworks (KPLC)

Rain coverage will not be widespread, so outdoor plans should be ok. However, some activities may need to be moved inside briefly if a thunderstorm pops up nearby producing heavy rainfall, so keep an eye on the radar in the afternoon. Head indoors if you hear thunder!

Temperatures will be returning to the low 90′s with a heat index close to triple digits for some, so remember to stay hydrated and cool during your outdoor celebrations. Scattered activity should calm down enough during the evening before firework displays are set to take place, although a few stray showers could linger.

A stray shower might pass through, but skies should be calm for firework displays. (KPLC)

Ran chances gradually improve this week with weakening high pressure (KPLC)

Rain chances will gradually improve during the week, with greater coverage of afternoon storms expected. Winds continuing out of the south will continue to bring more moisture into the region while high pressure continues to weaken, allowing easier opportunity for passing disturbances to spark up storms and showers. We’re not expecting a washout this week, although a disturbance could bring better storm coverage in the Thursday and Friday window. This should help keep temperatures closer to normal in the mid to low 90′s.

In the tropics conditions are still quiet, with no signs of development in the next week.

